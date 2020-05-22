Grand Ledge Man Injured in Motorcycle-Deer Accident Near Marshall

A 51-year-old Grand Ledge man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash near Marshall while avoiding a deer.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the I-94/ I-69 interchange around 11:30 p.m. May 21st after they learned of the accident from witnesses. Authorities learned from the driver that he was traveling on the southbound I-69 ramp onto westbound I-94 with his bike when a deer ran in front of him. The man swerved, losing control of the bike on the ramp and into a ditch.

The victim was rushed to Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall for emergency surgery for life-threatening injuries. Once stabilized, he was transferred to Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo to recover.

The Marshall Township Fire Department and Marshall Fire Fighters Ambulance were also on the scent to assist the Sheriff's Department.

The investigation of the crash continues.