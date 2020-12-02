Grand Rapids and Battle Creek Have Amazon Liquidation Stores

These may be the perfect spots in Southwest Michigan for your Holiday shopping this year.

Yesterday I discovered the very cool Amazon liquidation store in the U.P. called Quarter 2 Five where you could get anything from an iPad to a spatula for $6 or less. In that story, I mention how I wished a store as cool as that could be way closer to Kalamazoo. It turns out we have at least two.

Grand Rapids Liquidators buys products that were returned to stores like Walmart and Amazon then sell them at a huge discount. You'll find products that range from outdoor solar lights, touchless forehead thermometers to jackets and cardigans. They also have Amazon Return Lots sales according to their facebook page,

These are untouched pallets are manifested and come directly from the world's largest ecommerce store. These lots are available for pickup in Jenison, MI by appointment.

You can download a list of each lot which includes what products are in the lot and its price. Each lot runs about 22.5% off of its regular price.

People just love this place as it has an average of 5 out of 5 stars with 11 total reviews. Grand Rapids Liquidators is located at 5420 Division Ave S, Kentwood, Michigan.

We also have C.T.S. Deep Discount in Battle Creek. In their latest video uploaded to the C.T.S. facebook page they tell us about the load of Amazon and Home Depot products that they have this week.

This store is also very popular with a 4.3 out of 5 stars from 49 reviews on Facebook. Get more info on their facebook page by clicking here.

C.T.S. Deep Discount is open Tuesday - Sunday from 10 am-6 pm and is located at 240 E. Roosevelt Avenue, Battle Creek, MI.