This Historic Grand Rapids Castle Is Actually a Dental Office

Well...this might be the most unique dental office I've ever seen.

In the Facebook group, Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan someone going by the name of Steven M. shared a few photos of a castle in Grand Rapids. While I can't share the post in this article, you can see the original post here. I did, however, find the castle on Google Maps:

That would certainly stand out in a Michigan neighborhood. However, what caught my attention was the caption of this post which read,

A little piece of Scotland, in the heart of Grand Rapids

Blame it on my obsession with the Starz show, Outlander, but anything involving Scotland or Ireland immediately piques my interest. As it turns out, this castle has been deemed a historic site and was constructed with stones that were shipped from Scotland.

One of the pictures in the original post included a shot of a sign that read in part,

Designed by local architect William G. Robinson, this castle-like edifice was constructed in 1884-86 for Colonel E. Crofton Fox and his brother Charles. Built of granite block imported from Scotland, this house is a fine example of Chateauesque Style architecture. A Heritage Hill landmark, this house features leaded and stained glass windows, and a metal stair dormer superbly crafted to resemble stone.

You can read more about the history of the Heritage Hill castle at lostinmichigan.net.

The most surprising part, to me, is the fact that this is now home to a dental office. Can you imagine being new in town or simply a new patient and driving up to a literal castle for a teeth cleaning? I know I'd certainly be taken aback.

Stonecastle Dentistry has made sure to preserve the fine details of the castle, which you can see here, and also reassures it's patients that,

While our home is the historic Heritage Hill Castle, we believe in closely following new developments in dental care and oral health, so we can provide our patients with the best available options.

