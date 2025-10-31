Battle Creek Game Of The Week: Grand Rapids Christian @ Harper Creek Preview

Finally, we are here. The beginning of the High School Football Playoffs in the state of Michigan. There are 8 divisions playing 11-man football and 2 divisions playing 8-man football which means there will be 10 total state champions crowned Thanksgiving weekend. Fortunately for us, there's a Battle Creek city team still alive and fighting for a chance to be the last team standing.

Harper Creek has continued their success and domination in the Interstate 8 conference as they were a perfect 6-0 in conference play and won the conference title outright. They also were able to pick up some other quality wins throughout their season and ranking as the number 1 team in their region of the Division 4 state tournament. This means as long as they win, they will host their first 3 playoff games.

How Far Will The Harper Creek Beavers Go In This Year's Playoffs?

This week, they will be welcoming in the Eagles from Grand Rapids Christian High School. The Eagles, who play in the OK-White Conference were 5-4 on the year and were just able to squeeze into the playoffs. The Beavers will look to continue having a dual attack on the offensive end with quarterback Maddox McCarty and the running back by committee.

Their defense will once again have to be strong and look to stifle the Eagles offense that averages 23.5 points per game. Harper Creek has been laser focused all year on not overlooking any opponent and dominating the line of scrimmage in route to an 8-1 regular season. Tonight starts their road to Ford Field where they hope to be the team lifting the Division 4 State Championship trophy.

Beaver Stadium will be rocking on Halloween Night as we are sure the student section will be in costumes. This is win or go home football, the Beavers and Eagles will play to see who's season will continue. The pregame show will be at 6:45pm and kick off will be promptly at 7:00pm as Jacob Harrison will be on play-by-play and Da'Jzon Hughes will be on color commentary.