A West Michigan church will be closing after serving West Michigan's West Side for nearly 150 years until the pandemic hit.

St. James Church - Grand Rapids/Facebook St. James Church - Grand Rapids/Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

What church is closing in Grand Rapids?

The Basilica of St. Adalbert & Saint James Church announced that the Saint James church property will be put up for sale following one last public mass on June 7th.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

The church, rectory, parking lot, & parish center located at 733 Bridge NW will be sold as the church announced that it can not maintain two parishes any longer.

Why is the Saint James church in Grand Rapids closing?

In a notice to parishioners, the church says that declining attendance is primarily to blame:

So many factors have influenced

the need for selling the property,

not the least of which is the sad

reality that fewer and fewer

people over the past 30 years are

going to church. The number of

people committed to the Catholic

faith continues to decline each

year, which makes it impossible

to provide buildings that are

maintained properly and safe for

worship/use.

St. James Church - Grand Rapids/Facebook St. James Church - Grand Rapids/Facebook loading...

When was the closure of St. James Church in Grand Rapids announced?

Comments online note that the church has not held mass in over two years, likely due to pandemic precautions along with the declining attendance, but an official announcement was made in a bulletin sent to members of the church and then posted on social media sites.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Who is buying the St. James Church in Grand Rapids?

At this time no official buyer has been announced, but many have noted that the land itself may be considered a prime location for development.

About St. James Church via BasilicaGR.com:

In the spring of 1872, the Rev. James P. McManus was sent from Detroit to assist Father Pulcher at St. Andrew’s. Father Pulcher was given his choice of remaining at the older parish, or going to St. James as pastor. He chose “St. James and the poor people,” he said, and in June of 1872, he was made pastor of the newly erected West-Side parish. On July 21, 1872 the new church structure was completed at a cost of $38,000. Bishop Borgess performed the dedication ceremonies, and after the blessing, the first Mass in St. James followed.

Check Out The Historic Lee Mansion The Lee Mansion in Dowagiac, Michigan was built back in the 1890s for Fred Lee, president of the Round Oak Stove Company, and is now for sale. The asking price is just under $800,000.

This Pure Michigan Mansion Overlooks Lake Michigan And Has A Movie Room This Michigan mansion located at 51005 Lake Park Dr, New Buffalo, MI comes with so much and could be yours for $4,900,000. The house was built in 2002 and comes with 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and over 10,000 sq ft. It has a pool that overlooks Lake Michigan and a private movie room in the basement.

