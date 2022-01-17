Grand Rapids First Duckpin Bowling Alley Opening Downtown Soon

Need a new idea for date night or hanging with friends? A new duckpin bowling alley and bar is opening downtown Grand Rapids soon.

Get our free mobile app

What is Duckpin Bowling?

So what the duck is "duckpin bowling"?

Well, it's something I learned about for the first time this past fall, when we shared that a new duckpin bowling alley, the first of its kind in the city, had been proposed for downtown Grand Rapids.

It's like regular bowling, but cuter - I think so anyway, because of the squatty little bowling pins and teeny bowling balls.

Left: 10-pin bowling pin, Right: Duckpin bowling pin (Woodrows Duckpin Facebook) Left: 10-pin bowling pin, Right: Duckpin bowling pin (Woodrows Duckpin Facebook) loading...

The wooden balls used in duckpin bowling are about three to four pounds and they have no holes. And yes, the pins are smaller, shorter, and lighter than those used in ten-pin bowling, and they're attached to strings. The lanes are shorter as well. Like traditional bowling, you try to knock down pins in the fewest rolls per frame, but in duckpin you get three turns each time instead of two.

Sounds fun, right?

Well soon you'll be able to try it downtown Grand Rapids!

Woodrows Duckpin Opening Soon at Amway Grand Plaza

WOOD TV-8 reported in September that a company called Woodrows GR, LLC was working with Brunswick Bowling of Muskegon to transform the former GP Sports bar and restaurant at the Amway Grand Plaza into a seven-lane duckpin bowling alley and bar.

GP Sports closed early in the pandemic and the Amway Grand Plaza had been searching for a new concept to replace it.

From the looks of Woodrows DuckPin Facebook page, which they created in late November, they're getting close to opening! In December, the new bowling alley shared that they were hiring. If you're interested in working at Woodrows, they're looking for hosts, servers, bartenders, and barbacks - you can apply here.

At the beginning of January Woodrows posted:

What a fun New Year this will be with duckpin bowling coming soon!

And on Sunday, January 16:

Almost there everyone! So excited to wrap up this phase of development for Woodrows Duckpin. We are pumped to serve you all some fine craft beverages in our brand new #duckpinbowling center! More details coming soon!

While Woodrows Duckpin doesn't have hours posted on their website yet, they do share they'll be charing for lane rental by the hour. Each lane can fit up to 6 bowlers at a time, and the cost is $30 per hour. If you need more time to finish a game, it's $17 for an additional half hour and $9 for an additional 15 minutes. There's no charge for bowling shoe rental - because you won't need them!

A New Hangout Downtown Grand Rapids to Bowl, Drink, Eat

The new entertainment venue will have a lounge area with some plush seating, high top tables, and rails. Woodrows says, "Bowlers can bowl, hang with friends, enjoy large television displays, as well as vibe with a great selection of music."

Now, initially it did not sound like Woodrows would be serving food - but that's changed! Taco Alley is a new restaurant that will be inside Woodrows, serving up street tacos and burritos. You'll be able to bring in outside food too.

Woodrows Duckpin, Facebook Woodrows Duckpin, Facebook loading...

And with all the bowling and tacos you're going to need refreshments - Woodrows says they'll have a full service bar with wine, beer, and craft cocktails like The Dude, which is Stoli Vanilla, Kahlua, and cream; and the Kingpin which is your choice of Bourbon or Rye, Orange Bitters, and simple syrup, garnished with cherry and orange peel. You can check out their drink menu here.

We'll keep you posted when Woodrows Duckpin announces their grand opening!