Grand Rapids Murder Suspect Added to U.S. Marshall’s Most Wanted List

A Grand Rapids man suspected of murdering two women in 2019 has been added to the U.S. Marshall's 15 Most Wanted list.

Darrell Demon Brown is wanted in connection with the March 13, 2019 murders of his then girlfriend, Cherletta Baber-Bay, and her niece, 25-year-old Keyona Griffin. The two were found murdered in the home that Brown and Baber-Bay shared.

While searching the crime scene, authorities found what they believe to be the murder weapon - a stolen firearm. Shortly after, authorities issued an arrest warrant for Brown. They then requested assistance from the U.S. Marshalls.

In a release from the U.S. Marshall's office, Director Donald Washington said,

Derrell Brown’s alleged crimes make him a significant threat to the public, so it is crucial that we locate him. Our deputies, along with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, are determined to bring Brown to justice. With a reward of up to $25,000 being offered, we’re asking anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts to come forward.

Though Brown had previously lived in Grand Rapids for his entire life, he also has known ties to Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia and Ohio. Authorities believe that he has fled the state of Michigan. It's believed that he has eluded capture by receiving assistance from friends and family members.

Brown is described as a 5-foot-8-inch tall black male with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has also been known to go by several aliases including - “JJ Robinson,” “Michael Richardson,” and “Marcus Wright.”

Authorities warn that Brown is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest USMS District Office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submit a tip using USMS Tips.