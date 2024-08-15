Record Store Owned by Former Metallica Bassist’s Nephew Opens in Michigan

Ask any classic metal fan, they'll tell you nothing beats vinyl. While the oldheads in the thrash metal scene have always had an appreciation for tabbing through sleeves of records, the younger generation is jumping into the fire of record stores just as often.

It's no wonder record stores are making a comeback, and now Grand Rapids has a location with true heavy metal heritage to fuel the vinyl awakening in Michigan as well.

Get our free mobile app

Enter Boomtown Records, a record store owned and operated by Ben Newstead, the nephew of former Metallica bassist, and Battle Creek-native, Jason Newstead, opened recently on Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids. Boomtown houses over 2,500 LPs for sale.

Ben appears to be very adamant that his famous uncle has nothing to do with the store, but having such a connection certainly isn't a bad thing. After all, folks in Grand Rapids have taken a quick liking to his store and vinyl selection, and the memory remains of Jason's contributions to the greatest metal band of all time.

According to Statista, over 43 million LPs were sold in the U.S. in 2023. While that's certainly a high number, it falls well short of the late '70s / early '80s era when upwards of 300 million were sold. Still, it's a profitable business, and by far the most popular way to purchase music physically today. In 2022, vinyl record sales accounted for 71% of all physical music sales, generating $1.7 billion in revenue.

So Newstead is in good business with Boomtown Records. Nothing else matters now except enjoying the customers who come in to experience a classic and revived way to enjoy music.

Wherever they may roam, those interested in paying Boomtown a visit in Grand Rapids, the store is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Metallica Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide They became the most successful heavy metal band in history, but not without the occasional personnel shift. Gallery Credit: Ed Rivadavia