Grand Rapids Waitress Surprised by Over $900 Tip

The group Generosity Lunch has done it again! Another server in the Grand Rapids area has received a huge tip.

What is Generosity Lunch?

Generosity Lunch is a group of local residents who like to eat lunch with friends. Once a month, a group of people assemble at an area restaurant. Everyone attending brings $100 and all the money is gathered before the lunch starts. The group then order their individual lunches off the menu and enjoy their meal while having great conversations with others at the table. When the bill arrives, the total for the lunch is subtracted from the collected money -- and the remaining funds are given to the server as a tip.

April's Generosity Lunch

This month, Generosity Lunch gathered at Anna's Restaurant in Grandville. There were a total of eight people who attended on Wednesday, April 20th. A total of $1,100 was collected from the group. When the bill came, their lunch came to a total of $139.66. When that amount was subtracted from the amount collected from the group, that left a $960.34 tip for their server Jessica!

Here is the video of the Generosity Lunch group presenting Jessica with her tip...

This is the third month in a row that Generosity Lunch has surprised a server in the Grand Rapids area with a nearly $1,000 tip.

In February, a server named Taylor at Brann's Steakhouse and Grille on Leonard St. received a $1,038.77 tip...

In March, a server named Connor at Bud & Stanley's Pub was given a $1,227.64 tip...

Want to be a part of the next Generosity Lunch?

If you would like to be part of the group for the next Generosity Lunch, you can get involved and sign up on their website.