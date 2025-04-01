Grand River Oil Spill: Threat Level Set, Cleaning Underway

The sight of oil streaming along the Grand River in Grand Rapids was certainly concerning. Considering the date on the calendar, depending on how you found out about the incident, there's a chance you, like me, thought for a second it could be a cruel joke. However, the proper sources confirmed the spill and have already begun to correct the situation.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) confirmed the spill on Monday. The spill was caused by damage to several transformers along Market Ave SW in Grand Rapids during Sunday's storms. The transformers were the property of Consumer's Energy.

Cleaning Up the Grand River Oil Spill

The EGLE and Consumer's Energy have reportedly already begun cleaning efforts. According to WWMT, an environmental clean-up company, Marine Pollution Control, is assisting with the clean-up efforts.

Marine Pollution Control is using booms and pads in the river which will absorb the oil and limit its spread.

There is no indication of a timeline to clear the river of the oil. There is no verified information on just how much oil spilled into the Grand River as of this writing, though a Reddit post in the /r/Michigan subreddit indicated 200 gallons spilled into the river while linking to a subscribers-only article on MLive.

What Threat Does the Oil Spill Pose to the Environment and Community?

According to the EGLE, the oil spilled into the Grand River is lightweight and does not carry PCBs, a toxic chemical known to cause cancer. As such, the oil spill isn't expected to harm Grand Rapids residents or aquatic life.

“We are coordinating our clean up response with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, who have confirmed there are no public drinking water intakes immediately downstream in the Grand River and no anticipated environmental harm to aquatic life due to the nature of the spill and response efforts,” Consumers Energy Media Relations Specialist Matt Johnson said in a statement.

Nonetheless, the situation is alarming for Grand Rapids metro residents, especially after a TikTok went viral as a local resident captured video of oil running through the river.

EGLE will continue to monitor and oversee the clean-up efforts in the Grand River.

