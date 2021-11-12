Grandville Train Derailment Under Investigation By Police

A train derailment in Grandville on Thursday morning is currently under investigation by police.

The incident happened around 10:30 am near Viaduct Street between Ivanrest Avenue and Kentwood Avenue, affecting the flow of traffic for a short period of time. The intersection opened later that day and the train was cleared by Friday morning.

Photo by Steven Bohner

There were no reported injuries from the incident and officials have not yet determined the cause of the derailment.

This is the second train derailment in less than a month in West Michigan. On October 22nd, there was a six car derailment near Brohman in Newaygo County with no injuries.