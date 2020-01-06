Grant Awarded to Help Revamp Battle Creek’s Old Arcadia Brewing Site

A former brewery will potentially get new life thanks to a grant from Battle Creek Unlimited.

The private non-profit announced Monday that Jay Andrew Development Company of Battle Creek will receive a $250,000 grant through the downtown Real Estate Improvement Fund to redevelop the former Arcadia Brewing site at 103 West Michigan.

According to Battle Creek Unlimited’s release, a majority of the funds will go towards repairing the roof of the building, which collapsed last October. There are additional plans of smaller tenants for use at street level and residential/office use on the second floor.

Battle Creek Unlimited President and CEO Joe Sobieralski stated that the organization is proud "to partner with another Real Estate Improvement Fund recipient devoted to improving such a recognizable property in downtown Battle Creek."

Battle Creek Unlimited's Real Estate Improvement Fund was made possible by a grant from the W. K. Kellogg Foundation. The release details the fund as being "aimed at addressing significant hurdles faced by those wanting to invest in downtown by focusing on revitalizing vacant space, improving code compliance, structural and mechanical issues, and other upgrades."

The Jay Andrew Development Company is based in Battle Creek and most recently completed the redevelopment on East Columbia Avenue for Lucky Rooster Kitchen and Cocktails. The building originally opened as The Billiards Cafe in 1995 and later The Warehouse.