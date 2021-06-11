I Have Another Great Bipartisan Suggestion For Michigan Democrats And Republicans

Michigan Democrats want an investigation into Michigan’s connection to the January 6th riots. As a side note, some people take offense to the use of the word riot as opposed to insurrection. The definition of insurrection from the Cambridge dictionary is:

“an organized attempt by a group of people to defeat their government and take control of their country, usually by violence”

I have a couple of questions about people believing it was an insurrection as opposed to a riot:

When was the last time you heard of an attempted insurrection when no firearms were brought to overthrow a government?

When was the last time you heard of an attempted insurrection when everyone left by, I believe, 8:30 that night?

Now back to why I am writing this piece, the political call by Michigan Democrats to have an investigation into Michigan’s ties to the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. It was reported in MLive that Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, Democrat from Flint issued a statement that read:

“We can choose to pretend as if these events never happened, and in doing so jeopardize the security of our democracy for the next generations, or we can choose to get to the bottom of what happened on those ugly days…It’s that simple, and it would be a shame if we couldn’t put politics aside in order to stop possible repeat acts of insurrection.”

I have a great idea of attempting an act of bipartisanship with this issue. Senator Ananich how about you also call for an investigation into the state’s connections into the riots/insurrectionist acts that occurred in Lansing, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and anywhere else in Michigan. As well as any connections with Michigan and all of the riots/insurrectionist acts that occurred around the country, specifically Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle and on and on and on. What groups were involved with those riots/insurrectionist acts and what political ideology and people do they follow and vote for?

Here is my statement Senator Ananich:

“We can choose to pretend as if these events never happened, and in doing so jeopardize the security of our democracy for the next generations, or we can choose to get to the bottom of what happened on those ugly days…It’s that simple, and it would be a shame if we couldn’t put politics aside in order to stop possible repeat acts of insurrection.”

Sound familiar Senator Ananich, it is an exact fit for the riots/insurrections acts I am pointing out?

Are you in agreement with me Senator or not?

Will you accept this olive branch extended across the political-ideological divide?

I hope so.

