Great Lakes Cruise Ships Release 2021 Season

2021 was supposed to be a record setting season for Great Lakes Cruise Ships. Muskegon's port was expected to receive 50 ships. Passengers cruising on the Great Lakes from Toronto to Chicago was showing steady year-over-year growth. And then COVID-19 happened...

This summer, economic and tourism leaders are hoping for 20 visits now that the cruise ship operators have released their 2021 itineraries.

Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Larsen told WZZM,

"We understand anything can happen. The plan right now is for the ships to start later in the season because by then most people will be vaccinated."

Pearl Mist, a 325 foot luxury cruise ship, is supposed to be the first ship to stop in Muskegon on June 8. The Victory I, Victory II, and Le Champlain have also requested moorings at the cruise ship dock. The Le Champlain is scheduled to be the last ship of the season on Oct. 14. 20 reservations have been made so far for 2021. Visit Muskegon hopes travelers may find comfort in cruising closer to home and on smaller ships.