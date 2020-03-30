Great News For The City Of Detroit Concerning COVID-19 & Testing

The Mayor of Detroit announced this afternoon that he has reached an agreement with Abbott Laboratories to send 5 rapid-testing machines and 5,000 test kits some time next week.

The Detroit News is reporting that from his news conference at Detroit's Public Safety Headquarters Mayor Duggan stated:

This is a game-changer for the country...We're going to run 250 tests a day that will get instant results to our first responders and to our bus drivers, so they know.

The mayor was grateful for the FDA's approval of the instant testing kits last Friday and called it “the biggest breakthrough" in combating COVID-19. These rapid-test will provide results within 15 minutes.

Even better news according to the Mayor:

This test is so sensitive that you can give it almost instantly after exposure

This is really good news due to the fact that the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Fauci, believes that Detroit is one of the cities that federal officials are concerned about.