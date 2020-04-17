GREAT NEWS! New IRS Website Announced For Info On Deposit/Checks

President Trump just announced on his daily COVID-19 task force press conference a new IRS website that should answer most citizens questions about their deposits/checks of their Economic Impact Payment.

That site it IRS.gov/getmypayment.

On that site you can find out the following information:

Check on the status of your Economic Impact Payment: This application will give you information about:

Your payment status Your payment type Whether we need more information from you, including bank account information

Questions about Get My Payment

Didn't file a return in 2018 or 2019?

Get more information about Economic Impact Payments

Check the site out if you still have questions and if you do not find an answer please let me know.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595