Greatest Generation Meets Greatest President?

Last night President Trump held a rally in Phoenix Arizona and one person in attendance was Irvin Julian a 100-year-old World War II veteran.

According to reporting by the Washington Examiner before President Trump arrived the 100-year-old Navy veteran of World War II was carried to his seat ahead at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. President Trump himself spoke of Mr., Julian and thanked him for his service.

When President Trump

introduced Mr. Julian to cheers of USA! USA! he said:

It's all over TV that the folks here tonight have helped a great World War II veteran into the arena. I don’t know if he knows it, but he's, right now, the hottest celebrity in the world…He might even be hotter than Trump, right now, I have to say.

He then went on to poke CNN with their reality when he said:

He’s all over television. Even 'fake news CNN' had him on, but they say he is a legitimate hero, a veteran of World War II, Irvin Julian

A military veteran and a senior editor at the Federalist, Jesse Kelly, said:

I’d highly recommend everyone attend a Trump rally at some point. Even if you’re not a Trump fan. I went to one and it’s simply impossible to walk out of that place without feeling better about America.

As I stated in a piece I wrote about attending President Trump’s Battle Creek rally:

I was truly impressed with the amount of positive energy that was coming from the attendees and the positive energy started to fill the air in the arena.

There is a lot of positive energy at his rallies and since President Trump was elected I believe many people just feel liberated to be able to celebrate our great country and the many positive things we have and do here. Contrast that with what we see and hear from his opponents and you decide on your vision of America.

Can we as Americans move forward and improve on the issues we face? Sure, everyone has room for improvement but we are a great country that spreads a lot of love/money around the world to help those who are in need.

We are not a horrible country that is filled with horrible people that the left suggest we are.

I choose to be grateful for living in America and the opportunities it gives me and I choose to be positive in life and refuse to live with such negativeness and hatred in my heart, soul, and mind.

What do you choose?

