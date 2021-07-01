Green Algae Is Becoming A Problem In Lake Michigan

If you plan on swimming in Lake Michigan at Holland State Park, don't swim with your mouth open, you might get it filled with large chunks of green algae.

I fish a lot so I am on a variety of lakes and rivers and one thing I'm not a fan of is the green algae. Most places I fish don't have it but I try to avoid it all costs.

Since we didn't have much rain green algae has not really been an issue in Lake Michigan but now that we have gotten a bunch of rain and wind, it looks like the algae is starting to flourish in certain areas of the lake.

And it looks super gross, as shown in this Facebook video from FOX-17.

According to WOOD, Allen and Helen Hunting Director at Grand Valley State University's Robert B. Annis Water Resources Institute, Alan Steinman says the algae people are seeing is likely Cladophora or filamentous green algae, which grows on the bottom of the lake.

A lot of the algae that has been collecting at the state park has mostly been near the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration station. Some private residences in the area have been experiencing the algae at their docks as well.

The good news is the beach at the park for the most part has not been really impacted by the algae.

WOOD reported that GVSU professor Rick Rediske said, "you've got a lot of algae on the beach and that's going to decay, and birds will get into it and you see the dog in there. It's going to attract wildlife."

You don't have to worry about any health issues regarding the algae, it is really just a nuisance at this time.

So if you plan on hanging out at the beach, be prepared for a smell for the next few days until it rots away and dries out.

So before you hit any of the beaches on Lake Michigan this weekend, you may want to do a little research of which beach you choose and find out its conditions before making the trip.