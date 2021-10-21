Greensburg, Indiana Offering Grandparents on Demand to Move There

You could get thousands of dollars plus grandparents on demand if you relocate to this small Indiana town.

Greensburg is a small city with just over 11,000 residents that is smack dab in the middle of Indianapolis and Cincinnati on I-74. It's not unusual for a city to offer incentive packages to draw people into relocating to their neck of the woods. However, offering 'on-demand grandparents' is not something you see every day. So, what exactly are 'grandparents on-demand?' This is how it's explained on MakeMyMove.com,

Our friend Tami at the Decatur County Community Foundation and her husband (who also drives the school bus) happily offer babysitting hours and will stand in on Grandparents Day at school. Anyone moving with kids knows that there's no price tag to put on this one.

In addition to getting helpful new grandparents, Community leaders in Greensburg are offering $5,000 to offset your moving expenses and gifts which include an annual gym membership, season tickets to the local theatre, and other local gift cards valued at $2,000. In order to apply for this incentive package you must fit these eligibility requirements:

Must relocate to Greensburg, IN within the next 6-12 months.

Must have a remote position or be self-employed outside of Greensburg.

Must be at least 18 years old.

Must be eligible to work in the U.S.

The strangest part of this relocation situation, other than the grandparents, has to be the employment rule. Why wouldn't Greensburg want you to get a job in their city? That's a head-scratcher. If you're interested in moving to this tiny Hoosier town, you can apply by clicking here.