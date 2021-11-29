Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Delivered Turkeys in Kalamazoo

Gretchen Whitmer stopped in Southwest Michigan Wednesday to help deliver Turkeys for Thanksgiving.

This all started Tuesday as Michigan's Governor was seen in Wayne County handing out Turkeys at Pastor Miles' food drive in Ecorse, Michigan.

Then, on the day before Thanksgiving, Big Gretch did her part in Kalamazoo, according to her official Twitter and Facebook account,

Continuing food delivery in Kalamazoo today. Thanks to everyone who’s finding ways to give back to their fellow Michiganders this holiday season!

Hunger is a serious problem in Kalamazoo according to Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes,

Nearly 38,000 local residents, including more than 9,000 children are food insecure.

Feeding America's latest numbers tell us there are nearly 1.3 million Michigan residents facing hunger. Over 300,000 of those hungry Michiganders are children.

If you would like to help the hungry in Kalamazoo by donating your time, money, or food, or if you and your family are in need of food, you can find a list of the 15 food pantries in Kzoo by clicking here.

Click here for a list of food pantries in Battle Creek.

