Gretchen Whitmer Responds To SNL Skit With Some Kalamazoo Flavor

As SNL continues their 'stay-at-home- take on their show, they recently aired an episode this weekend which featured on of their actresses portraying Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. In the video, they used still shots from the Lansing protests as the actress continued to give joke tips on how to protest safely and eventually tells everyone, "We're not out of the woods yet, and we never will be. We live in Michigan." She then proceeds to show on her hand that we're the mitten state, then turns it around and flips off the camera claiming, "and this is where I live."

The ACTUAL Governor caught wind of the clip very quickly and although she thought it was funny, she did offer one small suggestion. She used a little piece of Kalamazoo to drive the point home stating in an interview, "We love Canada, but we drink Michigan beer," as she held a bottle of Bell's Two Hearted up.

Mikenzie Frost Facebook