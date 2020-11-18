Grinch Christmas Trees Are Available At Trader Joes

To quote the Grinch Who Stole Christmas: "Blast this Christmas music! it's joyful and triumphant". The Grinch stated this while gazing upon the Whos in Whoville as they sang Christmas carols around a massively sized Christmas tree that towered above Whoville. You wouldn't catch the Grinch owning any such sized Christmas tree.

But even if you share the Grinch's "Bah-Humbug" as your holiday mantra this year, there still might be a way to show off your shriveling Christmas spirit. Try displaying one of these Grinch inspired "Grump" Christmas Trees being offered by Trader Joes. Actually, if you think about it, these are the perfect trees to display for the year 2020.

Cool thing is, for less than $10 bucks you can pick one up. The weighted ornament will even lean it to one side and after the holidays guess what Grinch? You can plant the tree in your yard to keep your grumpy Christmas memories from failing you. Hell, it might even grow your heart 3 times bigger.

The tree is actually a Lemon Cypress tree that is indigenous to the state of California and will keep that conical shape as it grows up to about 30 feet in length. The trees are easy to care for too with just a need for placement in natural lighted areas and minimal watering and feeding maintenance.

You're a mean one Mr. Grinch but we love your trees!!!