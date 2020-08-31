GRPD Ask For Public’s Help Finding Body in Northern Kent Co.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for the body of a homicide victim.

GRPD shared in release that they are seeking the community’s assistance in locating the homicide victim.

They say the body of the victim, a black male in his 60s, was disposed of in the early morning on Thursday, August 20, somewhere in northern Kent County. Detectives believe the body to be in the Sparta/Alpine Township area off of Alpine Ave. (M-37), possibly next to a roadway in a ditch or tall grass.

Police have not released the victim's name. They have a suspect, a black man in his 20s, in custody.

Wood TV 8 reports GRPD are searching for a woman who may have spoken with the suspect, who was driving the victim's 2002 black Oldsmobile Bravada, which was later found burned in Eaton County. Police say during the disposal of the body a white female in a white Toyota Prius or similar vehicle stopped to ask the suspect if he was having car trouble or needed help. The suspect declined assistance and she drove away.

GRPD Sgt. John Wittkowski tells Wood TV 8,

“This woman specifically (would help) if she would come forward and let us know what she saw, what she heard and the whereabouts of where this contact was. We’re dealing with a huge space here. We’ve utilized drones, helicopters, officers have been out on foot every day and we’ve been unable to locate this gentleman."

He says the suspect has been talking with police, but is unable to tell them the exact location of the body.

Anyone with information about is asked to call GRPD at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

