GRPD Sets Up Portal to Submit Photos, Videos From Riot

UPDATE: The GRPD says they have received more than 20,000 submissions and are working to build criminal cases to hold those responsible accountable for their actions. They have taken down the portal so investigators can focus on the next steps.

Following the riot downtown Grand Rapids Saturday night, the Grand Rapids Police Department has set up a portal for the public to submit photos and videos.

According to Wood TV 8, rioters damaged approximately 100 businesses and burned seven cars.

What began as a peaceful silent march in downtown Grand Rapids turned into a violent riot. Wood TV 8 reports that an organizer of the march says the people who incited the violence were not with her group. Seven arrests have been made so far in connection to the riot.

In a post to Facebook, the GRPD shares that as they continue to protect and serve the community, they are addressing the follow-up investigations from Saturday night's unrest.

They thanked residents for the information they have already received and said they had set up an online portal for residents to send pictures and video directly to the GRPD.

A 7p.m. curfew remains in place in Grand Rapids Monday. Anyone found in violation of the curfew will be charged with a misdemeanor, which will result in up to 90 days in jail and up to $500 in fines.