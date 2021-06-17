There are a Few Homes On this Private Island in Gull Lake – This One’s For Sale

Imagine coming home at the end of a long day at work, pulling into your driveway, and ready to relax. But what if your commute didn't end until you took a boat across Gull Lake to your home on a private island? That's what one potential homeowner could experience as there is a home for sale in the uber-exclusive Gull Lake Island Association.

Listed for sale by Chuck Clancy with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate, the home at 181 Gull Lake Island is on the market for $799,000.

The home isn't palatial. At 1400 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, it'd fit right in most mid-century neighborhoods in Kalamazoo and Portage. Of course, it's being on an island that drives the price. Here's how the property is described:

Gull Lake Island home with 100 feet of lake frontage and incredible views! This 3 bed, 2 bath home has been completely rebuilt and ready for its next owners. The open floor plan, high ceilings and many windows provide beautiful Gull Lake views throughout the home. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets. Owner's suite includes a walk-in closet, private bath and access to the deck! Two more bedrooms and full bath with tub/shower complete the incredible inside of this home.

We have questions. Is this a year-round home? Does Gull Lake freeze over or is a channel kept open? With no bridge to the mainland, a boat is the only way to and from home? Oh, and how do you get your mail?

Searching Google Maps, we did find a few answers. The Gull Lake Island Association (like a condo complex, there's a monthly HOA fee for owning this property) maintains a gated parking lot, boat launch, trash pick up, and mailboxes. It's at the end of CD Avenue.

Google Maps Street View

The Gull Lake History page on Facebook includes some postcard scenes of the island and maps showing the land once did connect to the mainland. Homeowners around the lake also once had a "floating grocery store"

So if you're ready to start your island life on Gull Lake, take a look at the home:

Home on Gull Lake Island in Richland, Michigan This home is one of very few on an island in Gull Lake.