Gull Lake Parent Group Has Had Enough With Mask Mandates, Suing To To End It

There is power in numbers and this is the time for people to stand up for what they believe is right and against what they believe is wrong. Many parents these days believe that mask mandates for their young children are not needed and could do more harm than good.

What you should first keep in mind is what former Biden COVID-19 adviser and top epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm said in a CNN interview where he admitted that typical paper masks are ineffective. He then went to say that Americans should switch to heavier duty N-95 masks if they are looking for protection.

He stated:

"We know today that many of the face cloth coverings that people wear are not very effective in reducing any of the virus movement in or out…We need to talk about better masking…We need to talk about N-95 respirators, which would do a lot for both people who are not yet vaccinated or not previously infected."

Here he is saying it in his own words:

According to reporting by MLive, a group called The Gull Lake Parents Against Mask Mandates filed a lawsuit on October 26th against Gull Lake Community Schools and the Kalamazoo County Health Department, in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.

The parents took this action because of a letter sent to parents by the school district last August. In that letter, the school district stated that “adults and students in Young 5s through sixth grade must follow the health department’s order and wear masks in an educational setting”.

This lawsuit has a very interesting accusation. They state that there is a law in Michigan that outlaws:

“any restraint that negatively impacts breathing”

If that is true then any of these mask-wearing mandates would be against Michigan law.

According to reporting by Principia-scientific:

“A new study, involving over 25,000 school-aged children, shows that masks are harming schoolchildren physically, psychologically, and behaviorally, revealing 24 distinct health issues associated with wearing masks.”

Most adults who wear these masks for any length of time have difficulty breathing prolonged use.

Can you imagine the psychological damage these health departments and schools are bringing to these children’s lives?