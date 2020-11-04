Gull Meadow Farms Hosting A Walk Through The Lights

As we approach the holiday season, things will look a lot different, as we try and find ways to get into the holiday spirit while trying to adhere to social distancing policies. Luckily there are still events that are being planned around this idea nearby, like the Gull meadow Farm Walk Through the Lights. Gull meadow is inviting guests to walk through their greenhouses, each strung with lights in a different theme to celebrate the holidays.

Back for the 2nd year is our Walk Through The Lights at Gull Meadow Farms for the holiday season. We have added MORE lights, MORE displays, and MORE greenhouses for you to walk through this year! Beautiful lights, a warm and cozy feel, Christmas music, and family farm festivities are the perfect recipe for a heart-filled tradition we know you will love.

This year, Gull Meadow is asking that guests pre-purchase their tickets online to guarantee entry to help them make sure they aren't going over the capacity restrictions. When you come, you'll enter the larger greenhouses and check in with your tickets.

The event runs November 28th - December 20th from Wednesday- Sunday (closed Monday/Tuesday). Admission is $8 per person (children UNDER 36" are free). Walk Through the Lights is open during normal Gull Meadow Farms business hours.

This is as close as we're gonna get to see so many lights. On the east side of the state, the Magic of Lights tour is coming to DTE Energy Music Theater from November 13th- January 2nd and will feature over 1 million lights.