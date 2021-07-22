Gun Lake Casino Announces Return Of Shuttle Service For West Michigan

The Gun Lake Casino has announced that its 'Gun Lake Casino Express' service will be returning in August.

The shuttle service, which was temporarily discontinued during the pandemic, is currently taking reservations online and will resume on Monday, August 2nd.

The shuttle service will offer daily trips to the casino from locations across West Michigan and beyond. The shuttle is $10 roundtrip and cash is required, riders will also receive $10 in free slot play and a $10 dining credit as part of their ride.

The service will offer four separate routes that serve West Michigan directly.

Route 3

Grand Rapids: Dunham's Sports (next to Lowes): 4311 Plainfield Ave NE Suite A,

Grand Rapids, MI 49525. Pick up in Dunham's Sports parking lot

Walker: AMC Grand Rapids 18: 3000 Alpine Ave NW, Walker, MI 49544. Pick up in lot away from theater, near the 'Green Orchard' sign

Grand Rapids: Meijer: 315 Wilson Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534. Pick up in lot, away from store, closer to gas station.

Grandville: RiverTown Crossings: 3700 Rivertown Pkwy, Grandville, MI 49418. Pick up in section B4-B5-B6 of the 'old' Sears parking lot.

Route 2

Grand Rapids: Meijer: 1540 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508. Pick up in lot away from store, closer to 28th St.

Wyoming: Target: 5455 Clyde Park Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49509. Pick up away from store, closer to Steak 'n Shake.



Route 7

Whitehall: Walmart: 2755 Holton Whitehall Rd, Whitehall, MI 49461. Pick up in NW corner of parking lot, across the grass lot from Econo Lodge

Muskegon: Dollar Tree: 1636 E Apple Ave, Muskegon, MI 49442. Park in lot away from store, behind Biggby Coffee.

Grand Haven: Home Depot: 900 Jackson St, Grand Haven, MI 49417. Pick up in parking lot away from store, closer to Jackson St & Stack’s Chicago Style Eats

Holland: Meijer: 746 E 16th st, Holland, MI 49423. Pickup closer to gas station

Route 8

Greenville: Walmart: 10772 W Carson City Rd, Greenville, MI 48838. Pick up in SW corner of parking lot

Cedar Springs: Meijer: 3700 17 Mile Rd NE, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. Pick up in parking lot away from store, closer to ‘Meijer Express Gas Station'

Rockford: Meijer: 2799 10 Mile Rd NE, Rockford, MI 49341. Pick up in SW corner of parking lot



For days of service and a complete schedule, you can visit gunlakecasinoexpress.com.

