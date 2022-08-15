Gunman Escapes Kalamazoo Police While Firing Shots

An armed robber remains at large after escaping from Kalamazoo Police and firing shots at the pursuing officer. Officers responded to a robbery in the 2100-block of South Burdick Street, at around 8 PM Saturday evening. A male suspect had walked into a business while armed with a rifle and demanding money. He began firing the weapon at the clerk, and also a patron who was inside the business and then fled in a vehicle.

Officers located the suspect vehicle, minutes later, heading south on South Burdick. The suspect crashed and then fled on foot. As a police officer drew near the suspect in a patrol car, the suspect began firing at the cruiser. The officer gave chase while the gunman continued to fire at him. He was able to escape, however, a weapon was recovered and several pieces of evidence were located, including a black mask with green stitching crossing the eye and mouth holes. Nearby surveillance footage captured the suspect after he discarded his outer clothing.

The following surveillance photos were released by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, along with a photo of the mask, which the gunman wore during the robbery.

South Burdick gunman surveillance photo. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety loading...

South Burdick gunman photo. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety loading...

South Burdick gunman's mask. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety loading...