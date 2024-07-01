Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy Restaurant Abruptly Closes

Despite the excitement surrounding the April 2023 opening of Guy Fieri's first Chicken Guy restaurant in Livonia, Michigan, the location has abruptly closed. June 30 was the last day of operation for the location.

“We have made the difficult decision to close Chicken Guy! Livonia on June 30th," Tomey Group said in a statement obtained by the Detroit Free Press. "The decision is driven by unforeseen circumstances beyond our control. We are incredibly grateful for the patronage we have received from our loyal customers and the local community, and for our team members and partners who have supported us through this journey. We are dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition for our team members and have offered opportunities within our other businesses.”

While the area does lose Chicken Guy, it will still have a few choices for their chicken fix. The location at 30130 Plymouth Rd in Livonia was seemingly sandwiched between a Chick-fil-A and Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. All three chicken-based eateries opened in 2023.

Of course, variety never hurt, and none of these three restaurants provide the same type of atmosphere, while the menus have their own take on fried and grilled chicken tenders and sandwiches.

The Livonia location was intended to be the first of 20 Chicken Guy locations in the Detroit metro area coming over the next 10 years. Now, the lone Michigan location is at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant.

There doesn't appear to be any indication of whether or not the other 19 locations will still be coming to the area.

