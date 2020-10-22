Habitat for Humanity Starts a Two-Home Project on Wood Street

Two more Battle Creek families could soon be getting a new place to live, and two more properties will go back on the tax rolls. It’s thanks to a collaboration between the City of Battle Creek, Calhoun County Land Bank Authority, and Habitat for Humanity.

Battle Creek Area Habitat for Humanity has already started work to rehab the homes at 190 and 194 Wood Street on the city’s north side. The city of Battle Creek got the ok from City Commissioners earlier this year for $124,000 in grants to make the project possible.

The properties were transferred to Habitat from the Calhoun County Land Bank Authority, also earlier this year.

“We are thrilled to again partner with Battle Creek Area Habitat for Humanity to return two properties to productive use and back onto the tax rolls, which will benefit our entire community,” said Krista Trout-Edwards, executive director of the Calhoun County Land Bank Authority. “These two rehabilitation projects join another Land Bank project on the same street.”

190 Wood St. is a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home and 194 Wood St. includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Both homes will require interior, exterior and foundation repairs, and full mechanical, electrical, and plumbing updates.

“We want to thank the Battle Creek City Commission for awarding us this generous grant and the Calhoun County Land Bank Authority for their continued partnership,” said Robert Phillips, executive director of the Battle Creek Area Habitat for Humanity. “We are eager to get to work on these two properties, especially 190 Wood St., which will soon be a new home for a family of five where they can begin building a lifetime of memories.”

“We are excited to continue partnering with The Battle Creek Area Habitat for Humanity,” said Mackenzie Rosenberg-Scholte, community development specialist for the City of Battle Creek. “We know that partnering with Habitat means the investment goes beyond infrastructure and provides housing stability to more families.”

“The Battle Creek Area Habitat for Humanity has been a linchpin in the community for decades,” said Brian Wensauer, Calhoun County Treasurer and Land Bank Board of Director's chair. “As a veteran, I can’t thank Habitat enough for the work they have done to provide veterans throughout Calhoun County stable, affordable housing.”