Van Buren County Sheriff Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Deputies with the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office are searching for Haden Finley. Haden was last seen on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Haden's family says he went missing sometime during the overnight hours from their Grand Junction, Michigan, home. His family awoke to find that their home security cameras were disabled at around 12:30 a.m. They also found tacks that led to the end of their driveway.

Haden is described as a 15-year-old Caucasian male, standing 6 feet and 1 inch tall, with sandy blonde hair, and blue eyes. Haden also has a burn scar on his right hand.

Haden was last seen wearing a black and red windbreaker. He had his school chrome book and has an active Snap Chat social media account.

Anyone with information on Haden's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office at 269-657-3101. Reference Case # 01051-22.

