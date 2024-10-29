Is There An Age-Limit for Trick-Or-Treating in Michigan?

Trick-or-treating has changed so much over the years. Despite seemingly more and more people enjoying the Halloween season than ever, it seems less people are trick-or-treating.

Trunk-or-treats are becoming more and more popular, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. It at least gives parents more peace of mind.

Get our free mobile app

Still, Halloween's popularity is up because young adults are more involved and interested. Spirit Halloween stores are popular with millennials and Gen Z adults for selling them adult costumes and home decor - not just Halloween decorations.

I got my own costume this year - Art the Clown from the Terrifier series. I wore it at a local trunk-or-treat event and scared a few people. Everyone seemed to enjoy the costume, but I didn't go from trunk to trunk looking for candy either.

I'm 30 - should I really be trick or treating? Am I even allowed to?

Are There Age Restrictions on Trick-or-Treating in Michigan?

There are some cities across the country that impose age restrictions on trick-or-treating. The age ranges from 12 to 14 or 16.

For some of these places, the age restrictions are in place for safety concerns. Teenagers often transition to costume parties over trick-or-treating - which can lead to another conversation often involving underage drinking.

Thankfully, no such law or local ordinance exists in the state of Michigan. Whether you dress up as a Wolverine or Spartan or anything between and beyond, you can get your candy door-to-door or trunk-to-trunk.

Realistically speaking, Halloween has a little something for everyone - and most adults are either trick-or-treating with their kids or finding a Halloween event more fitting for adults overall. But in the grand scheme of things, trick-or-treating is an innocent enough tradition.

READ MORE: Michigan Halloween Forecast: What Can Trick-or-Treaters Expect?

READ MORE: Michigan Halloween Forecast: What Can Trick-or-Treaters Expect?

Sure, the candy was expensive - but it was bought to be given away to folks who enjoy the holiday, young or old.

So Michiganders, don't be stingy with the teenagers and adults on Halloween night. And when Ol' Art rings the doorbell Thursday night, be sure to drop a few pieces of candy in his big black bag.

Especially if it's chocolate.

LOOK: 13 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s 1980s-era Halloween had its own vibe, from the waxy candy bags to the widespread fear of razor blades in apples. Think you can handle the nostalgia? Keep scrolling if you dare! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz