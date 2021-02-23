Hamblin And Michigan Intersection Closing In Battle Creek

A normally busy downtown Battle Creek intersection is being closed to traffic this week.

The city is blocking off through traffic at Hamblin and Michigan Avenue tomorrow (Wednesday, February 24) through Friday early evening. A key communications conduit is messed up and a crew from AT&T needs to access the problem area through a manhole that is literally in the middle of the intersection.

The city says the best way around the intersection closing is to use Main, Mary, and Elm Streets for a "self-guided" detour. Division Street and the entrance north of the Battle Creek Police Department can be used to get to Battle Creek City Hall and parking for the Justice Center.

