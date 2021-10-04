Hamilton is Coming to Grand Rapids in 2022

The world-renowned, multiple-award winning musical, Hamilton, is returning to Grand Rapids.

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced that Hamilton is coming to DeVos Performance Hall for a two week run February 8 - February 20, 2022.

Single tickets go on sale Thursday, October 14 10a.m.at BroadwayGrandRapids.com

or Ticketmaster.com.

According to WZZM-13, the maximum purchase limit is eight tickets per account. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $189, with a select number of premium seats available from $249.

There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Information on the lottery will be released at a later time.

Show schedule for Hamilton in Grand Rapids:

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 7:30PM

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 7:30PM

Thursday, February 10, 2022 7:30PM

Friday, February 11, 2022 8:00PM

Saturday, February 12, 2022 2:00PM & 8:00PM

Sunday, February 13, 2022 1:00PM & 7:00PM

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 7:30PM

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 7:30PM

Thursday, February 17, 2022 7:30PM

Friday, February 18, 2022 8:00PM

Saturday, February 19, 2022 2:00PM & 8:00PM

Sunday, February 20, 2022 1:00PM & 7:00PM

According to Broadway Grand Rapids, current season ticket-holders can add Hamilton to their season package here.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.