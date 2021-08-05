Typically, if you get yourself into some sort of trouble, the correct response would be to cooperate and make things as easy as possible, right? Well, one Michigan man decided to do the complete opposite.

A Bay City man pulled a fast one in his handcuffs a couple of weeks ago and drove off with the Michigan State Police car he was contained in. I definitely thought this was something that only happened in the movies.

Get our free mobile app

Handcuffed Man Pulls a Houdini

I'm not sure if this dude is Harry Houdini's long-lost great-great-grandson or what, but color me impressed. It takes someone with a lot of guts or maybe drugs to steal a police car when you're already in trouble.

According to MLive, the incident occurred on the night of July 12 when the officer pulled Rockyon A. Poole, 22, over for an invalid license plate. Poole was accompanied by a 19-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man.

After being pulled over, the police officer asked all three individuals to step out of the car while it was being searched. Poole was then handcuffed and placed in the back of the officer's 2017 Ford EXP SUV.

During the search, the trooper found three glass pipes that appeared to have crack cocaine in them. This was around the time that Poole managed to slip his feet through his handcuffs and hop into the driver's seat and take off while blowing multiple stop signs.

Here's the video:

But wait, the story just gets better, this all happened while rapper Burden’s “Riot for Me," was playing through Poole's speakers. Which apparently talks about a man being handcuffed in the back of a cop car.

You can read more on the story and the final arrest on MLive's website.

READ MORE: Crazy Driving Stories