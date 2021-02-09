Then-and-Now Photos of Hanover, Jackson County: 1874-2000s

Named for Henry Wickman, who came here from Hanover, Germany in 1836. The following year, it received its post office.

Hanover was located at the intersection of the L.S. & M.S. lines from Allegan – Dundee and Jackson - Fort Wayne. It is possible that Hanover had up to three depots.

Once the railroad came through in 1870, original settler/resident George Bibbins platted the village. Bibbins owned a good portion of land, which happened to include a lake – it was eventually named after him: 'Bibbins Lake'.

During the 1870s, Hanover had two blacksmiths, brick schoolhouse, three churches, cooper shop, creamery, Dean & Peabody Store, depot, doctors, drug store, grocery store (the town's first store, in 1870), hotel, J.O. Peabody & Company Store, steam planing mill, wagon shop, and warehouse.

Unfortunately, in 1884 a fire blazed through town and devastated half or more of the whole town. All those fine businesses never regained their former selves, and Hanover's business section never again would match the success it had from 1870-1884.

In 1885 it became an official incorporated village.

Many people continued to come and settle, however, and while the businesses suffered, the residential areas grew. Today, Hanover is nestled in the Michigan countryside, still bringing people in.