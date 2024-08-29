Battle Creek Game of the Week: Harper Creek @ Lakeview

The 2024 High School Football season starts tonight in Battle Creek, and 95.3 WBCK is proud to return with our second season of the Battle Creek Game of the Week featuring live play-by-play of the action.

Tonight, Harper Creek and Lakeview renew their back-and-forth cross-city rivalry to kick off the season at Spartan Stadium.

The Battle for the Paddle favors the Beavers of Harper Creek by just two games, but Lakeview is looking to bring the traveling oar trophy back to Columbia Ave.

Last season, the Beavers and Spartans treated those in attendance and listening on air to a nail-biter finish in which Harper Creek quarterback Jesus Macedo tossed a game-winning touchdown in the final moments.

The Beavers would go on to a 6-3 regular season finish, clinching a spot in the playoffs where a loss to Parma Western ended their season. Lakeview, on the other hand, began its first season under head coach Brett Vernon 0-6 before finishing 3-6. But don't let last year's records fool you, these teams look primed for another exciting finish.

The New-Look Spartans

The record didn't indicate properly just how talented the Lakeview Spartans were in 2023. But unfortunately for coach Vernon, significant pieces to the puzzle have since graduated.

Nonetheless, while visiting Lakeview the day before the game, the team is locked in with a proper mindset of playing with consistency and a level head.

Vernon brought a wide-open offense to Lakeview last year that looked to get the ball out in space with its playmakers. While that attack featured a mobile quarterback last year, this year fans will see Jack Darland return from a knee injury to dot passes across the field.

Darland will look for his big tight end, Spencer Shotwell, often. Zackary Rogers and Gavin Deal are his primary wideouts and will be given plenty of opportunities with Vernon's creative route combinations.

The offensive line is beefed up to protect Darland and open running lanes for Brendyn Born, led by left tackle Jaymere Boykins. The work Boykins, Frank Bouffard and Carlos Suarez and the entire front put in the weight room is obvious, and should help the Spartans handle the size of Harper Creek.

Defensively, everything up front goes through Boykins on the defensive line as a player who told me he like to lead by example. Shotwell will join him on the defensive line as well, to help shore up the beef up front. Linebackers Caleb McCune and Austin Wildermuth need a strong performance against the powerful and consistent rushing attack of Harper Creek.

The defensive backfield returns playmakers like Vegas Brown and gets back Trevor White after he missed time with an injury.

Experienced Beavers on a Mission

When we visited Harper Creek for a practice last week, one thing was on their mind: finishing the season at Ford Field. With the returning experience and playmakers filling out the roster, it certainly looks possible.

Of course, that doesn't mean Harper Creek is overlooking Lakeview. Brayden Bess told me that the intensity level is the same each week because every team stands in the way of their goals.

Offensively everything starts up front where all five starters have three or four years of playing experience. Ricky Johnson, Zachary Kitchen and Brenden Van Syckle are the big names to watch out for here. You can't miss 'em on the field. They're huge and they clear rushing lanes.

Taking those rushing lanes this year is converted slot receiver/quarterback Chase Nichols, who takes over as the primary running back in the Wings and Things offense spearheaded by head coach Mason Converse.

Nichols has beefed up considerably this offseason and looks natural taking inside handoffs. Tyler Wieseler, Cameron Converse, Matthew Wensauer, Camari Hampton and Kowen Slucter will each get touches in this power-run-based offense as well, with each bringing a different element to the rushing attack.

Jesus Macedo returns for his senior season at quarterback. He won't be asked to throw often, but he's consistent when called upon. His primary targets will include Nate Jackson and DJ Wood on the outside.

Defensively, the formation can shift seamlessly out of its 3-3-5 base to match up with a variety of offensive attacks.

The defensive backfield is loaded with speed and talent, especially with Nehemiah Wert and Jackson leading the charge.

On the defensive front, Carson Daughtery leads the charge with many of the starting offensive line rotating in to keep the unit fresh.

The linebacker unit will be active tonight with Blake Wagner, Jimmy Leamy and Brayden Bess being put to the test against Lakeview spread out offense.

How to Listen

Tune into WBCK at 6:30 p.m. for the Battle Creek Game of the Week. The pre-game hosted by Mike Miller will air for 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 7 p.m. Myself (Jacob Harrison) and Da'Jzon Hughes will be on the call providing play-by-play and color commentary respectively. Mike Miller will follow the game with a postgame show recapping the game and the action from around the area.

The broadcast can be heard on the radio dial at 95.3 or streaming on the 95.3 WBCK App or at wbckfm.com.