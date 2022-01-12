Has Elvis Been Reborn In A 13-Year-Old Howell Michigan Teenager?

Elvis Aaron Presley was born on January 8, 1935, in Tupelo, Mississippi. He died 42 years later on August 16, 1977, in Memphis, Tennessee.

How many teenagers do you know who actually know who Elvis was? Of those that do, how many of them know about his songs and much of his life? I would assume zero.

In Howell Michigan, there is a 13-year-old teenager by the name of Bryson Vines. According to reporting the Livingston Daily Press & Argus newspaper he is a huge fan of Elvis and not only performs as an Elvis tribute artist but wants to make a lifelong career of it. Bryson told Livingston Daily that “I definitely want to make a career out of it”.

He said, “The first time I was ever exposed to Elvis I was 4 and my mom played the movie Viva Las Vegas”. Little did his mother know how much that movie would affect his life. At the age of 7, his mother acquired a record player and Elvis records and away he went. Now Bryson spends much of his free time learning about Elvis and practicing his songs. He even practices Elvis’s dance moves and lip curl. That is one dedicated teenager.

Bryson told the Livingston Daily that “he was drawn to Elvis’ costumes, charisma and vocal skills. He set out to learn everything he could about the musician”. Bryson also told the Livingston Daily that “he performs as Elvis approximately 20 times a year at festivals, competitions, and local events”.

As I tell many young men and women: keep your “Blue” eyes on the prize, expect a lot of rejection and possibly ridicule but then just tell them Don’t Be Cruel and to Treat Me Nice and keep that “Mojo Working” by working as hard as you can at it and “Follow That Dream" you may attain it one day.

Here is a video of Bryson performing:

I also was a huge Elvis fan and can even remember where I was when I heard he had died. I was helping my father paint the garage when the news came over the radio, I was 13.

Do you remember that forty-five years ago on October 21st, 1976 Elvis play two shows at Wings Stadium in Kalamazoo?