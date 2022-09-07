Spooky season is officially just right around the corner, as the month of September rolls on the anticipation builds up. Everyone is going to Walgreens, Meijer's, Walmart, and so many other storms looking for Halloween decorations, costumes, and candy to get ready for the holiday festivities. For some people, that's enough to make them happy, while others like to enjoy the scary, creepy, and thrilling part of the season.

From scary movies like Nightmare on Elm Street, Scream, and the Halloween series, to haunted houses there are plenty of attractions created to jump scare those who dare try and make it through. The idea of spending the months of September and October traveling around Michigan, the Midwest, and the rest of the country for haunting experiences has grown tremendously. So much so, that there's a new type of haunting experience coming to Lansing.

Tunnel Of Terror

Starting this October you have an opportunity to visit a new type of haunting experience right here in Michigan. Houses and corn mazes don't raise any flags when they are considered to be haunted, but a car wash makes me raise my eyebrows. Tommy's Express, a well-known chain car wash, is known for its "Tunnel Of Terror" and Lansing is the latest to join in.

The Tommy Express is located at 3715 W Saginaw St in Lansing, Michigan, and will be open on select dates in October. Tommy's Express hasn't released any more information about what to expect inside of the tunnel but we know that the tunnel will be accepting brave visitors on October 21st, 22nd, 28th, 29th, and 30th from 7 pm to 10 pm.

If you're into the spooky scene there are plenty of haunted attractions like the tunnel of terror for you to enjoy. On these dates and the whole month of October, Tommy's Express is open for normal business during the day.