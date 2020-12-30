HAUNTED MICHIGAN: The Ghosts of the Old LaMar Hotel, Grand Rapids

The former LaMar Hotel was built in 1891 at 333 Grandville Avenue SW, Grand Rapids. It was constructed in order to be both a three-story hotel and grocery stop for travelers passing through.

On the ground floor was the Horseshoe Bar and Blues Club. This was one of THE places to hang out from the 1940s through the 1970s. Not just a hotel, bar, restaurant, and grocery, but former Club owner Frank LaMar Sr. also had his own prostitute business on the third floor.

As for ghostly occurrences, there have been reports of apparitions, unexplained cold spots, doors unlock & lock themselves, footsteps, odd handprints, items moving by themselves, lights that flicker, strange sounds, and weird odors - most prominently the scent of old perfume.

Who are the spirits responsible for these happenings? Owners think there are two: one man and a little girl who likes to play.

Some believe the ghosts inhabit a secret space under the building's domed roof, that was discovered by an owner in the 2000s. This space is thought to have been used to hide booze during Prohibition and for smugglers and bootleggers to hang out. Whether or not it was for concealing illegal alcohol, it has been determined that it was definitely a hiding place.

Planning to visit? According to Roadtrippers, “This place is on private property. Listing for informational purposes only. Please do not visit without express permission from the land owner.”

