Your Own Personal Haunted Michigan Lighthouse Tour Roadtrip

Wanna do your own "Haunted Lighthouse" Tour at your own time, pace, and leisure?

It’s a fact: Michigan has more lighthouses than any other state in the country. Not only that, but most of these lighthouses just happen to have haunted legends attached to ‘em. You may have visited a few of these in the past, but have you ever taken a Michigan Haunted Lighthouse Tour?

Just plan a weekend or a few days when you can roadtrip and check’em out. Stock up on munchies, pop, camera batteries, and flashlights.

If you take this whole tour, plan accordingly...like 4 or 5 days! You'll see plenty more things along the way that you'll wanna enjoy!