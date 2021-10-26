To be considered a true Michigander, one must almost know the words to the song "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald". The ballad is written, composed, and performed by Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot to commemorate the sinking of the bulk carrier SS Edmund Fitzgerald on Lake Superior on November 10, 1975.

"The legend lives on from the Chippewa on down

Of the big lake they called 'gitche gumee'

The lake, it is said, never gives up her dead

When the skies of November turn gloomy

With a load of iron ore twenty-six thousand tons more

Than the Edmund Fitzgerald weighed empty

That good ship and crew was a bone to be chewed

When the gales of November came early."

Have The Gales of November come early in 2021?

Bugsy Sailor thinks so. Bugsy is in the U.P. He has been posting videos on TikTok of sunrises over Lady Superior for over a year. In his latest effort, he shows off the force that our northern Great Lake offers.

He says,

"The gales of November are here! A week early which according to Lake Superior lore, is right on time."

He added that these are the kind of waves that wake you up and goes straight to the soul.

The Gales of November are winds that exceed 39 MPH. This is an occurrence that happens about once a week during the month of November. The gales are created by air pressure differences between low-pressure systems and high-pressure systems. During the Gales of November, waves can get to, or exceed, 30 feet!

According to forcasterjack.com , the answer is yes! The Gales of November have come early!