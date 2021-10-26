Have The Gales Of November Come Early?
To be considered a true Michigander, one must almost know the words to the song "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald". The ballad is written, composed, and performed by Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot to commemorate the sinking of the bulk carrier SS Edmund Fitzgerald on Lake Superior on November 10, 1975.
"The legend lives on from the Chippewa on down
Of the big lake they called 'gitche gumee'
The lake, it is said, never gives up her dead
When the skies of November turn gloomy
With a load of iron ore twenty-six thousand tons more
Than the Edmund Fitzgerald weighed empty
That good ship and crew was a bone to be chewed
When the gales of November came early."
Have The Gales of November come early in 2021?
Bugsy Sailor thinks so. Bugsy is in the U.P. He has been posting videos on TikTok of sunrises over Lady Superior for over a year. In his latest effort, he shows off the force that our northern Great Lake offers.
@bugsysailor The gales of November are here! A week early, which according to Lake Superior lore, is right on time. #lakesuperior#sunrise#nature#goodmorning♬ Planet Earth - Peder B. Helland "The gales of November are here! A week early which according to Lake Superior lore, is right on time."