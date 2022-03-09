Have You Dined At Any of These 7 Unique Michigan Restaurants?

Did you know that Michigan had this many unique restaurants?

A recent article from onlyinyourstate.com highlighted a place called Boone's Long Lake Inn, a restaurant that sits where an old sawmill used to stand in Traverse City. The restaurant offers outdoor seating surrounded by lush green forests, monster steaks, and a hunter-type theme inside. Read more here.

However, Michigan has what seems like a plethora of unique dining options. Here are at least 7:

1. Henderson Castle

If you've ever dreamed about dining in a literal castle, this is your chance. Located in Kalamazoo, The Henderson Castle has been declared a national historic monument of the USA, according to their Facebook page. While they operate as a bed and breakfast, you don't have to stay there to enjoy their dining options. They offer a French-style cuisine in their Chop House and an elegant High Tea every Wednesday - Sunday. Reservations are required. Find more information on their website.

2. Mad Hatter Bistro, Bar, and Tearoom

Curiouser and curiouser. This spot is ideal for all Alice in Wonderland fans. The Mad Hatter Bistro, in Birmingham, serves lunch, afternoon tea, dinner, and Sunday brunch. Inside, you'll find dizzying decorations in line with everything you'd see in an Alice in Wonderland film. If this eatery is on your list of "must visit" be sure to make a reservation ahead of time. Find more information on the Mad Hatter's Facebook page or website.

3. Bavarian Inn Restaurant

Not only will you find traditional German dishes at this Frankenmuth restaurant but, you'll find that the entire town of Frankenmuth follows a Bavarian-style theme in their architecture and decorations. The Bavarian Inn also has a "world-famous" chicken dish, homemade bread, chocolates and fudge, and plenty of German beer. Read more about the Bavarian Inn Restaurant and Lodge on their Facebook page or website.

4. The Rainforest Cafe

The Rainforest Cafe is a themed restaurant chain with locations across the country however, Michigan's is in Auburn Hills. Inside, the walls and ceilings are lined with trees, plush animals that you might see in a rainforest, and some even have waterfalls. Find all of their locations, menu, and more on their website.

5. Crane's Pie Pantry Restaurant & Winery

Wine and pie feels very Michigan, doesn't it? You'll find both and more in this West Michigan restaurant. Crane's is family-owned and sits on a fruit farm that has been in operation for 100 years. All pies, meals, and fruit wines are homemade and they have multiple locations: one in Fennville and one in Holland. Find their full menu, hours, and more on their Facebook page or website.

6. Mallie's Sports Grill & Bar

Located in Southgate, Mallie's once created a 1,500-pound burger and succeeded in breaking a world record for the largest, commercially available hamburger. Gigantic burgers aside, they seem to over some substantial dishes like giant tacos, pizzas, and specialty burgers like the one pictured above. Judging by their Facebook page, they host special events too. See more here.

7. Dawson & Stevens Classic 50's Diner and Soda Fountain

Via/ Youtube Via/ Youtube loading...

Dawson & Stevens Classic 50's Diner acts like a doorway to the past. Not only do they have their original, stainless steel soda fountain but, the restaurant acts like a Coca-Cola museum. The interior is entirely lined with Coke memorabilia. Unfortunately, this place is now looking for new owners. It's a turnkey meaning everything comes as is. If you're interested, you can see a quick video from the realtor below:

That's at least 7 unique restaurants you can visit in Michigan but, you can find a few more on onlyinyourstate.com as well as travel-mi.com.

