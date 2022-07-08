Have You Ever Had Michigan’s Favorite Hot Dog?

The best hot dog in Michigan comes from a spot that you may have never heard of, but plenty of people have including musician Jack White and the late Anthony Bourdain.

Anthony Bourdain visited the popular 24-hour Detroit eatery with his television show 'Parts Unknown' in 2013 and just this year, Jack White stopped by before leaving Detroit in April after performing two nights at The Detroit Masonic Temple.

So where is this magical hot dog served? According to Eat This, Not That it's Duly's Place on Vernor Highway in Detroit. The spot is described as an unassuming old fashioned diner. I love what appears to be the slogan of there - Duly's: Where Everyone Has A Stool.

You may think you have had a great hot dog in Michigan, but until you have had a Duly's - I wouldn't be so sure.

