Have You Ever Seen A Vehicle ‘Crab Walk’? Check Out Detroit’s New Trick

I just saw a commercial over the weekend that was pretty cool. I had heard of the new electric Hummer that GM has been designing and planning on rolling out. Well GM has now started to show and tell us about their new 2024 Hummer EV SUV in commercials.

Last Saturday GM debuted their new Hummer EV SUV during a commercial that ran during NCAA’s Final Four and what a pretty cool commercial it was. The most interesting part of the commercial and the one quite honestly that caught my attention was the vehicle's ability to perform the “crab walk”. What is the “crab walk", well check it out for yourself:

I went on their site, GMC.com/HummerEV, where you can now place an order for the vehicle. One problem is while reading an article about the vehicle in Business Insider I found out that the "Edition 1" Hummer EV SUV will be available in early 2023 and the base version will cost roughly $106,000. This version they tell us will give you up to 830 horsepower and a range of at least 300 miles on a full charge.

The Edition 1 will be partly manufactured at Factory Zero Detroit Hamtramck Assembly Center. If you chose an “Edition 1” with their extreme off-road package, that is going to cost you $110,595. Also, we are told their off-road version reduces the mileage on a full charge from 300 to an estimated 280-mile range.

No worries though GM tells us in that very same article that they plan to sell a version that has a 250-mile range and more than 600 horsepower for just $80,000, again the base version of that model.

I better start using coupons at the grocery store to save enough cash to even put a down payment large enough to afford the monthly car note.

