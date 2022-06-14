The 16th Annual Roof Sit for Haven of Rest to benefit the Inasmuch House will once again take place at Sunshine Toyota on Battle Creek's Magnificent Motor Mile on July 17th and 18th. As in tradition, the bucket brigade will also be in full presence all over Battle Creek as the collect funds which will go directly into funding and supporting local families in the Southwest Michigan area.

Since 1986, Inasmuch House has provided emergency food and shelter to single women and children. The Inasmuch House has made great strides in services offered to families and now provides shelter to two parent families as well. Inasmuch House is a temporary emergency shelter with stays up to 30-60 days.

Townsquare Media has had a long history and partnership to help drive as many listeners to the fundraising event as possible, and this year you'll be able to hear updates, information and testimonials on 107.7 WRKR, as well as 95.3 WBCK & 104.9 The Edge as in prior years.

Each year The Haven serves 55,000 meals to over 1,700 different homeless persons each year and an average of 35 men, and 40 women and children in their emergency shelters, 15 men in the adult foster care unit, 26 men in the residential substance abuse treatment program and 5 to 10 families in their transitional housing program daily.

Recently Daniel, Lisa and Todd all stopped in and spoke with new partners 107.7 WKR about the history of Roofsit and what to expect this year: