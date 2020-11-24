Heads Up: Game Console Scams Are On The Rise

If you're looking to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X, be very careful purchasing the game console online. Fox 17 reports that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is seeing an increase in scammers taking advantage of people looking for good deals online.

Fox 17 says the way the scam works starts with the Playstation 5 or Xbox console appearing on a lesser-known website at a good deal. The items or seller will have good reviews, which makes you think you've really lucked out on your find. They'll then ask for payment through Paypal or other services. Problem is, once you get the package, it won't be the system you thought you were getting, it will be something of little to no value. But since you technically received a package from the seller, Paypal or the other payment option services won't be able to refund your money, because it technically was a fulfilled order. You just didn't realize what you were actually getting.

According to the Fox 17 story, the BBB goes on to say that after you get the package, the customer support email or phone number for the company you ordered from usually will suddenly not be active, leaving you with no way to get your money back.

This is why they are reminding online shoppers to slow down and be vigilant of where you're buying the gaming console. Here are a few tips the Better Business Bureau did have to hopefully help you from getting scammed, as posted on Fox 17: