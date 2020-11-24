Heads Up: Game Console Scams Are On The Rise
If you're looking to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X, be very careful purchasing the game console online. Fox 17 reports that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is seeing an increase in scammers taking advantage of people looking for good deals online.
Fox 17 says the way the scam works starts with the Playstation 5 or Xbox console appearing on a lesser-known website at a good deal. The items or seller will have good reviews, which makes you think you've really lucked out on your find. They'll then ask for payment through Paypal or other services. Problem is, once you get the package, it won't be the system you thought you were getting, it will be something of little to no value. But since you technically received a package from the seller, Paypal or the other payment option services won't be able to refund your money, because it technically was a fulfilled order. You just didn't realize what you were actually getting.
According to the Fox 17 story, the BBB goes on to say that after you get the package, the customer support email or phone number for the company you ordered from usually will suddenly not be active, leaving you with no way to get your money back.
This is why they are reminding online shoppers to slow down and be vigilant of where you're buying the gaming console. Here are a few tips the Better Business Bureau did have to hopefully help you from getting scammed, as posted on Fox 17:
Research the company you plan to purchase from thoroughly. It’s best to purchase items from sellers you already know and trust, but if you decide to purchase from an unfamiliar online store, do your homework first. Read as many customer reviews as you can find, look up the business on org, and do an online search with the company’s name followed by the word “scam” to see if you find any complaints. Make sure the company has legitimate customer service contact information (not just a form you have to fill out and hope for a response) and clear return and refund policies as well.
Avoid impulse buying. Scammers like to draw people in with “flash sales” and “limited time offers” in hopes you will hand over your money on impulse. Resist the urge.
Don’t believe prices that are too good to be true. Before you start shopping, find out the price of the gaming console at a major retailer. You can check prices online to get a general idea of what the console is selling for. Keep that price in mind as you shop and be wary of sellers who offer the product at a steeply discounted price. You could end up spending money on a defective or counterfeit product, or no product at all!