One Michigan City Named Among Healthiest In America

A city with all of the modern amenities, activities and services that help make for an easier life will see many of its citizens living healthy, happy, fulfilled lives. Of course, cities that can't offer similar features will foster residents who struggle to keep their health in good standing.

Get our free mobile app

Michigan is a diverse state with plenty of variety in how its cities sustain themselves and provide a quality standard of living for their populations. Naturally, some cities across the state do a better job than others.

This Michigan City is One of America's Healthiest

Wallet Hub recently published a study that analyzed America's 182 biggest cities by population and ranked them from healthiest to most unhealthy. As usual, Detroit and Grand Rapids were included in the data set, but this time, they came away with wildly different results.

Grand Rapids was ranked as the No. 31 most healthy city in the United States, besting notable cities like Raleigh, North Carolina, Cincinnati, Tampa and Las Vegas.

GR didn't perform remarkably well in any one category, but were above average in three of the four key categories that helped rank each city. Grand Rapids scored the best for fitness, which ranked No. 20 in the nation.

Unfortunately, Grand Rapids's weak spot is food quality, as the city ranked No. 60 nationally in this category.

Still, Detroit's best category doesn't even compete with Grand Rapids.

But Detroit is Among the Least Healthy

Detroit scored best in food quality, ironically enough. Detroit's culturally diverse cuisine must carry a bit of weight for the Motor City as the city ranked No. 103 for food quality, the highest ranking for the city in any category.

READ MORE: Michigan’s Most Expensive Pizza Chain has 11 Locations Across the State

READ MORE: Michigan’s Most Expensive Pizza Chain has 11 Locations Across the State

Detroit's worst category was for health care, which ranked No. 176.

GR Healthy Among Midwest Cities

Nonetheless, Grand Rapids' solid scores in the study make it one of the top 5 healthiest cities in the Midwest. Only Minneapolis, Madison and Chicago landed higher on the rankings than Grand Rapids.

The Best Ways To Truly Experience Grand Rapids A listen of "essential" things to do and see around Grand Rapids, inspired by this Reddit thread. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill