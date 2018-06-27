Heartwarming: Lakeview HS Class Of ’88 Rallying To Help Classmate Find Kidney Donor

Lakeview High School's Class of 88 is coming together to help a classmate who has been dealing with a major health crisis. An event will be held in conjunction with their 30th class reunion weekend for Michelle Romans who is in search of a kidney donor. She has diabetes and has gone down to 6% use of her kidney and has been on dialysis for years.

Michelle Romans

The public fundraising event for Michelle will take place on Friday, July 13th at The Cricket Club. Heather Hunter, who is an internationally recognized Medium, is also a former Lakeview classmate and close friend of Michelle's. In fact, they grew up just down the road from each other. She is coming to Battle Creek to do audience readings as part of a fundraiser for her childhood friend's health expenses. This event is being held to give a little financial support to Michelle and also to bring awareness to the importance of being an organ donor.

Tickets, which would normally be $40 for this type of event, will be only $20 and space is limited. The Lakeview Class of '88 would like all available alumni to come together for this cause and anyone else in the Battle Creek community who wishes to help out Michelle. The Cricket Club is located at 36 West Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek and the event runs from 4:00pm to 5:30pm on Friday, July 13th.

CLICK HERE if you are interested in more information about the event or to purchase tickets for it.

CLICK HERE for more information about becoming a kidney donor or if you are interested to see if you're a potential match for Michelle.